WHO Commends Epidemiological Measures Undertaken by US During Early Voting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has observed that the early voting process in the United States appears to have been undertaken with great care and all necessary precautions over COVID-19, Michael J. Ryan, the executive director of the WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, said on Friday.

"Certainly, we are not there, but from what we observe, the early voting process seems to have been undertaken with great care, with a lot of planning in terms of physical distancing, wearing of masks and special training of the people working in those centers. We have no data other than our own observations, but, certainly, it would appear that process has been managed very, very well," Ryan told a virtual briefing.