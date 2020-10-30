UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Commends Epidemiological Measures Undertaken By US During Early Voting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 10:20 PM

WHO Commends Epidemiological Measures Undertaken by US During Early Voting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has observed that the early voting process in the United States appears to have been undertaken with great care and all necessary precautions over COVID-19, Michael J. Ryan, the executive director of the WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, said on Friday.

"Certainly, we are not there, but from what we observe, the early voting process seems to have been undertaken with great care, with a lot of planning in terms of physical distancing, wearing of masks and special training of the people working in those centers. We have no data other than our own observations, but, certainly, it would appear that process has been managed very, very well," Ryan told a virtual briefing.

Related Topics

World United States All From

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 398 new COVID-19 cases, 20 de ..

51 minutes ago

UAE leaders inquire after health of Algerian presi ..

51 minutes ago

10th SIBF Publishers Conference to kick-off on Sun ..

4 hours ago

Etihad Airways celebrates 15 years of flights to B ..

6 hours ago

UAE announces 1,172 new COVID-19 cases, 1,460 reco ..

6 hours ago

Federal Public Prosecution warns against accessing ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.