WHO Committee Advises Countries Not To Require Proof Of Vaccination For Travel

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 07:11 PM

WHO Committee Advises Countries Not to Require Proof Of Vaccination For Travel

The Emergency Committee of the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended that countries not require confirmation of vaccination for international travel, and also consider measures to facilitate travel, for example, by canceling quarantine and testing

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The Emergency Committee of the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended that countries not require confirmation of vaccination for international travel, and also consider measures to facilitate travel, for example, by canceling quarantine and testing.

"Do NOT require proof of vaccination against COVID-19 for international travel as the only pathway or condition permitting international travel, given limited global access and inequitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. Link to WHO interim position paper. State Parties should consider a risk-based approach to the facilitation of international travel by lifting measures, such as testing and/or quarantine requirements, when appropriate, in accordance with the WHO guidance," the statement says.

More Stories From World

