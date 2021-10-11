WHO Committee to Discuss Need for Booster Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines on November 11

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) of the World Health Organization (WHO) will discuss the need for COVID-19 booster doses on November 11, Kate O'Brien, the director of the WHO's Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals, said on Monday.

Earlier in October, the European Medicines Agency recommended the use of a booster dose of BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for immunocompromised individuals.