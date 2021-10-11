UrduPoint.com

WHO Committee To Discuss Need For Booster Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines On November 11

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 07:10 PM

WHO Committee to Discuss Need for Booster Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines on November 11

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2021) The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) of the World Health Organization (WHO) will discuss the need for COVID-19 booster doses on November 11, Kate O'Brien, the director of the WHO's Department of Immunization, Vaccines and Biologicals, said on Monday.

Earlier in October, the European Medicines Agency recommended the use of a booster dose of BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for immunocompromised individuals.

Related Topics

World October November

Recent Stories

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in meeting ..

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in meetings of Arab Parliament’s stand ..

1 minute ago
 UAE’s aviation activity rose 24.5 percent: GCAA ..

UAE’s aviation activity rose 24.5 percent: GCAA Director-General

46 minutes ago
 FTA calls on Expo 2020 Dubai participants to avail ..

FTA calls on Expo 2020 Dubai participants to avail VAT refund scheme

1 hour ago
 DP World digitises Tumoohi, its apprenticeship ini ..

DP World digitises Tumoohi, its apprenticeship initiative for Emiratis

1 hour ago
 Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Manag ..

Local Sharjah Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team updates memorial se ..

2 hours ago
 We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create s ..

We aim to highlight UAE&#039;s efforts to create sustainable future: Dulsco

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.