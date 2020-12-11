WHO Committees to Review Pfizer Vaccine Dossier in Couple of Weeks - Chief Scientist

The World Health Organization (WHO) will give its assessment of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine dossier in a couple of weeks, WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said at a briefing on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) will give its assessment of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine dossier in a couple of weeks, WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said at a briefing on Friday.

"We are now going to be looking at the Pfizer dossier followed by a couple of others as they as they come in. We work very closely with the European Medicines Agency along with some of other national regulatory agencies.

So we expect that in the next couple of weeks that our committees will be reviewing the Pfizer/BioNtech dossier and coming out with their opinion," she said.

The organization will then also assess vaccines of other Western pharmaceutical companies, Swaminathan said.

"We expect also to have Moderna followed by Astrazeneca dossiers in the next few weeks and we will come with the decision, whether it is receiving an emergency use license or not," the chief scientist added.