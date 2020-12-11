UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Committees To Review Pfizer Vaccine Dossier In Couple Of Weeks - Chief Scientist

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 10:36 PM

WHO Committees to Review Pfizer Vaccine Dossier in Couple of Weeks - Chief Scientist

The World Health Organization (WHO) will give its assessment of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine dossier in a couple of weeks, WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said at a briefing on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) will give its assessment of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine dossier in a couple of weeks, WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said at a briefing on Friday.

"We are now going to be looking at the Pfizer dossier followed by a couple of others as they as they come in. We work very closely with the European Medicines Agency along with some of other national regulatory agencies.

So we expect that in the next couple of weeks that our committees will be reviewing the Pfizer/BioNtech dossier and coming out with their opinion," she said.

The organization will then also assess vaccines of other Western pharmaceutical companies, Swaminathan said.

"We expect also to have Moderna followed by Astrazeneca dossiers in the next few weeks and we will come with the decision, whether it is receiving an emergency use license or not," the chief scientist added.

Related Topics

World

Recent Stories

WHO Expects More Countries to Roll Out Vaccines Ag ..

41 seconds ago

ICC Prosecutor Rules in Favor of Opening Investiga ..

43 seconds ago

New political parties to emerge after resignation ..

47 seconds ago

Implementation of 13 articles of Constitution esse ..

24 minutes ago

Brazil police charge six in black man's killing th ..

24 minutes ago

Atletico favourites to win Spanish title says Zida ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.