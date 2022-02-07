UrduPoint.com

WHO, Commonwealth Make Jabs Plea For Small States

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2022 | 07:04 PM

WHO, Commonwealth make jabs plea for small states

The World Health Organization and the Commonwealth of Nations issued a joint plea Monday for vulnerable small states to get better access to Covid jabs to help revive their economies

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Commonwealth head Patricia Scotland met at the UN health agency's headquarters in Geneva to sign an agreement focused on ending the pandemic and combating vaccine inequity.

"The impact of the pandemic will be felt for decades, especially among the most vulnerable," Tedros said.

"The longer the pandemic drags on, the worse those impacts will be."The WHO wants 70 percent of the population in each country fully vaccinated by the end of June.

