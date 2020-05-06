WHO Concerned About Countries Heavily-Affected by Humanitarian Crises Amid COVID-19 - Ryan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Executive Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Health Emergencies Programme Michael J. Ryan said on Wednesday that the organization was concerned about countries engulfed in continuous conflicts and with ongoing humanitarian crises worsened by the coronavirus pandemic.

"There are individual countries within each region that are having difficulties on top of this disease, and I am particularly concerned about those countries that have existing ongoing humanitarian crises," Ryan said at a briefing.

He added that what might seem as trivial COVID-19 case numbers in countries such as Afghanistan, they were, in fact, enormous percentage-wise.

"We have seen in Afghanistan a 76 percent increase in [coronavirus] cases, but also what we're seeing is deaths beginning to increase by over 60 percent," Ryan noted.

The WHO official went on to give percentage statistics from Sudan, with a 145 percent increase last week and Palestine - a 100 percent increase in deaths over the same period.

"Yemen has a very small problem in the sense of the number of cases that have been reported, but we believe that the virus is spreading at the community level and we need to focus on providing essential health services and COVID-19 services to all people in Yemen as we do to all people in Syria," Ryan added.

According to him, Haiti is another example with a troubled humanitarian situation.