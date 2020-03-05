WHO Concerned About Countries Not Taking Coronavirus Disease Outbreak Seriously

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) is concerned with the fact that some countries have not taken the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) seriously or decided there is nothing to be done, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday.

"We are concerned that some countries have either not taken this seriously enough, or have decided there is nothing they can do. We are concerned that in some countries the level of political commitment and the actions that demonstrate that commitment do not match the level of the threat we all face," Tedros told reporters.

The WHO chief added that there was a significant number of countries that have not yet mobilized their governments to fight the deadly disease.

"This epidemic can be pushed back but only with the collective coordinated and comprehensive approach that engages the entire machinery of government," he stated.

COVID-19 has spread to more than 70 countries, prompting the WHO to declare a global health emergency. As of Thursday, the virus has infected more than 95,000 people worldwide, and over 3,200 people have died. Meanwhile, about 53,400 have recovered.