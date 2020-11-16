UrduPoint.com
WHO Concerned About Spike In COVID-19 Cases In Europe, Americas - Director General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 11:14 PM

The World Health Organization is concerned about surging COVID-19 cases in various countries, especially in Europe and the Americas, despite encouraging news about coronavirus vaccines, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2020) The World Health Organization is concerned about surging COVID-19 cases in various countries, especially in Europe and the Americas, despite encouraging news about coronavirus vaccines, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday.

Earlier in the day, US company Moderna announced that its mRNA-based candidate vaccine against COVID-19 had proven to be 94.5 percent effective in Phase 3 clinical trials. This follows an announcement by Pfizer and BioNTech about their vaccine being more than 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19.

"While we continue to receive encouraging news about COVID-19 vaccines and remain cautiously optimistic about the potential for new tools to start to arrive in the coming weeks, right now we are extremely concerned by the surge in cases we're seeing in some countries, particularly in Europe and the Americas. Health workers and health systems are being pushed to the breaking point," Tedros said.

The WHO has confirmed a total of more than 54.3 million cases, including more than 1.3 fatalities, globally.

