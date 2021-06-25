UrduPoint.com
WHO Concerned About Transmissibility Of Delta Coronavirus Variant - Tedros

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 09:40 PM

The World Health Organization (WHO) is concerned about the transmissibility of the Delta coronavirus variant, first identified in India and now present in 85 countries, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday

"I know that globally there is currently a lot of concern about the Delta variant, and WHO is concerned about it too. Delta is the most transmissible of the variants identified so far, it has been identified in at least 85 countries and is spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations," Tedros told a WHO briefing.

