Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 10:37 PM

WHO Concerned as Ability to Respond to COVID-19 Compromised by PPE Supplies Disruption

The World Health Organization (WHO) is worried by the fact that personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies are being disrupted, which compromises the global ability to respond to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) is worried by the fact that personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies are being disrupted, which compromises the global ability to respond to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday.

"We are concerned that countries' abilities to respond are being compromised by the severe and increasing disruption to the global supply of personal protective equipment, caused by rising demand, hoarding and misuse," Ghebreyesus said at a press conference on COVID-19.

"Globally it's estimated that PPE supplies need to be increased by 40 percent. We continue to call on manufacturers to urgently increase production to meet this demand and guarantee supplies, and we have called on governments to develop incentives for manufacturers to ramp up production," he added.

