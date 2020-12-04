UrduPoint.com
WHO Concerned Over Perception That COVID-19 Pandemic Over After Vaccine Progress - Tedros

The World Health Organization (WHO) is concerned over the growing perception that the COVID-19 pandemic has come to an end following the recent positive results from vaccine trials and the United Kingdom's decision to give emergency use approval to a candidate vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday

"Progress on vaccines gives us all a lift and we can now start to see the light at the end of the tunnel. However, WHO is concerned that there is a growing perception that the pandemic is over. The truth is that, at present, many places are witnessing very high transmission of the virus, which is putting enormous pressure on hospitals, intensive care units, and health workers," the WHO director-general said.

Tedros urged the world's citizens to keep adhering to public health guidelines aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus disease even as vaccines are rolled out.

Public health regulators in the UK gave the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, which has shown to be up to 95 percent effective in trials, emergency use approval on Wednesday.

The UK is expected to have as many as 800,000 doses of the vaccine as of next week, when vaccinations are expected to begin among priority groups such as care home residents and their staff.

