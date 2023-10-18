Open Menu

WHO Condemns Deadly Strike On Gaza Hospital

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2023 | 08:10 AM

WHO condemns deadly strike on Gaza hospital

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The World Health Organization condemned the deadly strike Tuesday on a Gaza hospital and demanded the immediate protection of civilians and health care in the strip.

"WHO strongly condemns the attack on Al Ahli Arab Hospital," the UN health agency said in a statement.

"The hospital was operational, with patients, health- and care-givers, and internally-displaced people sheltering there. Early reports indicate hundreds of fatalities and injuries."

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory said Israeli air strikes on the hospital compound sheltering displaced people had killed at least 200 people.

WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said any hit on health care was a violation of international law.

"The attribution and causation of that, it's impossible for WHO to be able to determine," he told a press conference. "That's for others."

However, the health facilities in Gaza "are well identified, everyone knows where they are and they need to be deconflicted and protected. Any violation of that has got to be condemned", he said.

