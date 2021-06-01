UrduPoint.com
WHO Conducts Risk Assessment Of Case Of Bird Flu Strain In Human With China

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 09:10 PM

WHO Conducts Risk Assessment of Case of Bird Flu Strain in Human With China

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) is conducting a risk assessment of a human case of a strain of bird flu jointly which China, WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, China's National Health Commission confirmed the first human case of the H10N3 strain of bird flu.

"WHO, through the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System (GISRS) continuously monitors influenza viruses, including those with pandemic potential, and conducts risk assessments.

WHO is working with the national authorities in China and GISRS partners to further assess and characterize this event," Jasarevic said.

The WHO spokesperson mentioned that the strain was known before but "human infections with H10N3 have not been detected prior to this event".

"WHO does not advise special screening at points of entry with regards to this event, nor does WHO recommend any travel or trade restriction be applied," Jasarevic added.

