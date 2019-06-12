UrduPoint.com
WHO Confirms 3 Ebola Cases In Uganda Amid Outbreak In Neighboring DRC

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 08:40 PM

WHO Confirms 3 Ebola Cases in Uganda Amid Outbreak in Neighboring DRC

The 5-year-old Congolese boy, diagnosed with Ebola virus disease (EVD) yesterday, has died and two other samples have tested positive, which brings the total count of confirmed Ebola cases in Uganda to three, the World Health Organization branch in Uganda said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The 5-year-old Congolese boy, diagnosed with Ebola virus disease (EVD) yesterday, has died and two other samples have tested positive, which brings the total count of confirmed Ebola cases in Uganda to three, the World Health Organization branch in Uganda said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Uganda Virus Institute (UVRI) confirmed the first case of Ebola virus in a 5-year-old child, who traveled to Uganda from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) with his mother two days earlier. The deadly virus has been raging in the DRC since August 2018.

"The young patient - 5-year-old index case of Ebola died last night. Two more samples were sent to UVRI and have tested positive. We, therefore, have three confirmed cases of Ebola in Uganda," WHO Uganda posted on Twitter.

In a tweet that follows, the WHO specifies with a reference to the Ugandan Ministry of Health that the new infected patients are the grandmother and a 3-year-old sibling of the deceased child and they currently are under quarantine at the specialized Ebola treatment unit of the local hospital.

In preparation for the possible cross-border penetration of the Ebola outbreak, which is already the 11th in DRC and 14th across the continent, Uganda undertook a set of measures, including vaccination, disease monitoring, and awareness trainings.

The Ebola virus is transmitted from human to human through contact with bodily fluids, such as saliva, blood or vomit, of an infected person. The first symptoms are easy to confuse with curable diseases and include fever, fatigue, muscle pain, headache and sore throat. Ebola kills by causing internal bleeding. The WHO estimates it to have a 50-percent fatality rate.

