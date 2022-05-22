WHO Confirms 92 Monkeypox Cases, 28 Suspected Cases Across 12 Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2022) The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday that a total of 92 confirmed monkeypox cases and 28 suspected cases have been recorded in 12 countries.

"As of 21 May, 13:00, 92 laboratory confirmed cases, and 28 suspected cases of monkeypox with investigations ongoing, have been reported to WHO from 12 Member States that are not endemic for monkeypox virus, across three WHO regions," WHO said in a statement.

The organization noted that no monkeypox-related deaths have been recorded so far, adding that "cases have mainly but not exclusively been identified amongst men who have sex with men (MSM) seeking care in Primary care and sexual health clinics.

"

WHO expects a rise in monkeypox cases since it has expanded its surveillance in non-endemic areas. At the same time, the organization said that the spread of monkeypox in non-endemic countries is "a highly unusual event" given that none of the diseased have had direct travel links to an endemic area.

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease, which is usually transmitted to people from wild animals but also can be transmitted from human to human through bodily fluids, respiratory droplets, and other contaminated materials. The disease fatality rate is ranging from 1% to 10%.