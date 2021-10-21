UrduPoint.com

WHO Confirms Consideration Of Sputnik V Entering Final Stage - RDIF

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 12:50 AM

WHO Confirms Consideration of Sputnik V Entering Final Stage - RDIF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed that the preliminary assessment of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V was in the final stages, a team of inspectors will soon visit Russia, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said on Wednesday.

"@WHO confirmed Sputnik V pre-qualification process is on track and entering its final stage.

A group of WHO inspectors is due to visit Russia shortly to round up all necessary inspections & paperwork on #SputnikV, one of the world's safest & most efficient vaccines," the vaccine's Twitter says.

Sputnik V is approved in 70 countries with a total population of 4 billion people, which is more than 50% of the world's population. Sputnik V ranks second in the world in terms of the number of approvals received by government regulators.

Related Topics

World Russia Twitter Visit All Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee reviews ..

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee reviews infrastructure development, te ..

1 hour ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed tours 41st edition of GITEX GLO ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed tours 41st edition of GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything

1 hour ago
 Shortlisted artists for Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here ..

Shortlisted artists for Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2021 and The Richard Mille Art ..

1 hour ago
 'Stronger rule of law' only way forward: Murad Sae ..

'Stronger rule of law' only way forward: Murad Saeed

30 minutes ago
 US Navy Base in State of Maryland Lifts Lockdown A ..

US Navy Base in State of Maryland Lifts Lockdown After Bomb Threat - Statement

30 minutes ago
 FIFA wants biennial World Cup consensus by Decembe ..

FIFA wants biennial World Cup consensus by December 20

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.