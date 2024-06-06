WHO Confirms First Fatal Human Case Of H5N2 Bird Flu
Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) A person died of bird flu in Mexico in the first confirmed case of a human infected with the H5N2 variant, the World Health Organization said Wednesday.
The 59-year old, who died on April 24 after developing fever, shortness of breath, diarrhoea and nausea, had "no history of exposure to poultry or other animals" and "multiple underlying medical conditions", the WHO said in a statement.
The resident of the State of Mexico was hospitalised in Mexico City and died the same day, the statement said.
It was the "first laboratory-confirmed human case of infection with an influenza A(H5N2) virus reported globally", the WHO added.
Mexican health authorities reported the confirmed case to the UN health body on May 23 after conducting laboratory tests.
The source of exposure to the virus was unknown, the WHO said, although cases of H5N2 have been reported in poultry in Mexico.
H5N2 cases were detected in a backyard poultry farm in Michoacan state in March, with other outbreaks identified in the State of Mexico, according to the UN health body.
But it said establishing a link between the human case and the poultry infections was so far impossible, estimating the risk to people as "low".
Mexico's health ministry said in a statement that the person who died was "a 59-year-old man with a history of chronic kidney disease, type 2 diabetes, (and) long-standing systemic arterial hypertension".
"There is no risk of contagion for the population," the statement said, adding that "all samples from identified contacts (of the patient) have been negative".
Recent Stories
All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor
Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries
Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines
PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: Sanaullah
Tennis: French Open results - 1st update
Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis
Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup
Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast
Over 9000 cusec water released in 2 canals after 94% sowing target achieved in M ..
Sabalenka eyes French Open semis, Rybakina beaten by Paolini
World will likely temporarily pass 1.5C climate limit by 2028: UN
IG emphasizes IT’s importance in NHMP modernizing
More Stories From World
-
Uganda claim first ever T20 World Cup victory with win over PNG3 minutes ago
-
Cricket: Papua New Guinea v Uganda T20 World Cup scores3 minutes ago
-
More than 1 in 4 children under age 5 face 'severe' food poverty: UNICEF3 minutes ago
-
Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis13 minutes ago
-
Zverev to meet Ruud in French Open semi-finals13 minutes ago
-
Two dead, dozens injured in Czech train crash: spokesman33 minutes ago
-
Late bloomer Paolini savours 'unbelievable' Rybakina upset7 hours ago
-
Humanity's climate impact like dinosaur-ending meteor: UN chief7 hours ago
-
Apple faces pressure to deliver on AI at developer conference8 hours ago
-
Rohit in the runs as India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup8 hours ago
-
Work-life balance, housing shortage prompts Irish exodus8 hours ago
-
Slovakia PM lashes out at opponents in first address since shooting8 hours ago