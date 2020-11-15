UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Confirms Record 657,312 Coronavirus Cases Worldwide In Past 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 01:40 AM

WHO Confirms Record 657,312 Coronavirus Cases Worldwide in Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has risen by  657,312 to 407,939 within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the outbreak of the pandemic, the World Health Organization said on Saturday.

As of 19:30 GMT, the global tally of COVID-19 infections amounts to 53,164,803.

Most of those news cases were registered in Europe (over 285,000) and the Americas (over 269,000).

Meanwhile, the death toll worldwide has reached 1,300,576, with 9,797 fatalities being recorded over the past pay.

Related Topics

World Europe

Recent Stories

Putin Notes Importance of Preserving Churches in K ..

1 hour ago

Four-try Scotland take bonus point win against Ita ..

1 hour ago

Poland reports record rise in coronavirus deaths

1 hour ago

Russian Defense Ministry Says About 250 Residents ..

2 hours ago

Distancing 'was maintained' at wedding Salah atten ..

2 hours ago

Putin Notes Importance of Preserving Churches in K ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.