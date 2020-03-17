UrduPoint.com
WHO Confirms Results Of COVID-19 Tests Conducted In Belarus - Chief State Sanitarian

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) A reference laboratory of the World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed the results of laboratory tests of the coronavirus infection (COVID-19) conducted in Belarus, Chief State Sanitarian of Belarus Natalia Zhukova said on Tuesday.

So far, there are over 30 confirmed cases of the disease in the country.

"We sent samples that tested positive and negative to one of the WHO reference laboratories located in Germany.

We have received an official response that said that the test results of our laboratories absolutely match the verified results. WHO has confirmed that our laboratories have the necessary level of competence," Zhukova said, as quoted by the country's Belta news agency.

According to the official, only five laboratories in Belarus conduct COVID-19 tests but are able to handle the current capacity of testing. In the coming days, she added, the list of these laboratories will be expanded.

