(@FahadShabbir)

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday congratulated Australia on the ruling of the World Trade Organization (WTO), which supported the country's right to sell cigarettes in plain packaging

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday congratulated Australia on the ruling of the World Trade Organization (WTO), which supported the country's right to sell cigarettes in plain packaging.

"Today we are celebrating a major victory for public health and tobacco control. On June 9, the World Trade Organization's (WTO) Appellate Body reported on the dispute brought by Honduras and the Dominican Republic against Australia: "Australia � Tobacco Plain Packaging," WHO said in a press release.

Starting on December 2012, Australia banned all branding and logos on cigarette packs sold in the country. Instead,� cigarettes are sold in uniform dark brown packaging with graphic images of potential health consequences of smoking emblazoned on the sides.

Several nations have launched a WTO dispute with Australia suggesting that the new packaging violated the international trade rules.

"The tobacco industry has done everything it can to have these laws overturned, including challenging them at the @wto. Effectively, yesterday's WTO ruling means the tobacco industry has run out of options to challenge plain packaging internationally," WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference.

France, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and several other countries have since followed Australia's example.