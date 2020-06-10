UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Congratulates Australia On WTO's Ruling Allowing Plain Packaging Of Cigarettes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 11:53 PM

WHO Congratulates Australia on WTO's Ruling Allowing Plain Packaging of Cigarettes

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday congratulated Australia on the ruling of the World Trade Organization (WTO), which supported the country's right to sell cigarettes in plain packaging

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday congratulated Australia on the ruling of the World Trade Organization (WTO), which supported the country's right to sell cigarettes in plain packaging.

"Today we are celebrating a major victory for public health and tobacco control. On June 9, the World Trade Organization's (WTO) Appellate Body reported on the dispute brought by Honduras and the Dominican Republic against Australia: "Australia � Tobacco Plain Packaging," WHO said in a press release.

Starting on December 2012, Australia banned all branding and logos on cigarette packs sold in the country. Instead,� cigarettes are sold in uniform dark brown packaging with graphic images of potential health consequences of smoking emblazoned on the sides.

Several nations have launched a WTO dispute with Australia suggesting that the new packaging violated the international trade rules.

"The tobacco industry has done everything it can to have these laws overturned, including challenging them at the @wto. Effectively, yesterday's WTO ruling means the tobacco industry has run out of options to challenge plain packaging internationally," WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference.

France, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and several other countries have since followed Australia's example.

Related Topics

World Australia United Kingdom Dominican Republic Honduras June December All Industry New Zealand

Recent Stories

DoH supports scientific research to help fight COV ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Germany discuss cultural partnership

2 hours ago

AJK's Hospitals receive 44 more COVID patients

2 minutes ago

Switzerland Registers 23 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 ..

2 minutes ago

Govt prioritizing jobs-oriented sectors, agricultu ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.