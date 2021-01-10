UrduPoint.com
WHO Consultations For Sputnik V Emergency Use To Take Place Late January - Health Official

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 11:00 PM

WHO Consultations for Sputnik V Emergency Use to Take Place Late January - Health Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) The first round of World Health Organization consultations on granting Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V authorization for emergency use will take place in the latter third of January, Heath Ministry Advisor Sergey Glagolev said.

"The first World Health Organization expert consultation on the Sputnik V vaccine's application for emergency authorization status will take place online on the 20-something of January," Glagolev said in a televised appearance.

