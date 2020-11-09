UrduPoint.com
WHO Continuing To Respond To Non-Coronavirus Health Emergencies Across Globe Amid Pandemic

Mon 09th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) is responding to other health crises across the globe, not just COVID-19, as the public health body looks to prevent 1 billion people from feeling the effects of health emergencies, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

"In our commitment to make 1 billion people safer from health emergencies, COVID-19 is far from the only emergency to which WHO has responded. It hasn't made the headlines, but so far this year we have responded to more than 60 emergencies, including major outbreaks of Chikungunya in Chad, yellow fever in Gabon and Togo, measles in Mexico, conflicts in the Sahel, middle East, and the Caucasus, storms in the Philippines and Vietnam, and much more," Tedros said at the World Health Assembly.

The director-general added that the WHO is working intensively to ensure that member states are able to provide essential health care services despite the ongoing pandemic.

According to the WHO, 27,540 cases of the Chikungunya virus were registered in Chad from July through September 20. The mosquito-borne virus can cause long-term joint pain or even death.

The organization also reported a major outbreak of measles in Mexico this past spring. The WHO's Americas region was declared free of measles in September 2016, although 14 countries of the region reported cases of the disease in 2019.

