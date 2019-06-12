WHO convenes emergency meeting after Ebola spreads to Uganda

(@FahadShabbir)

The World Health Organization said Wednesday that a key emergency committee would meet following confirmation that an Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo had spread to neighbouring Uganda

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :The World Health Organization said Wednesday that a key emergency committee would meet following confirmation that an Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo had spread to neighbouring Uganda

The panel will meet on Friday to determine whether to declare the outbreak "a public health emergency of international concern," a major shift in mobilisation against the disease, it said.