UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Convenes Emergency Meeting After Ebola Spreads To Uganda

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 08:57 PM

WHO convenes emergency meeting after Ebola spreads to Uganda

The World Health Organization said Wednesday that a key emergency committee would meet following confirmation that an Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo had spread to neighbouring Uganda

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :The World Health Organization said Wednesday that a key emergency committee would meet following confirmation that an Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo had spread to neighbouring Uganda.

The panel will meet on Friday to determine whether to declare the outbreak "a public health emergency of international concern," a major shift in mobilisation against the disease, it said.

Related Topics

World Congo Uganda

Recent Stories

Johnson plays down no-deal Brexit as bids for UK l ..

3 minutes ago

Massacre toll in Mali revised down to 35

3 minutes ago

US Lawmakers Urge 2020 NDAA to Prohibit War With I ..

3 minutes ago

11 outlaws held; bike and weapons recovered in Isl ..

3 minutes ago

France to Ban All Single-Use Plastics by 2020 - Pr ..

9 minutes ago

Moscow Emergency Services Probing Reports of Bomb ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.