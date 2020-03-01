UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Coronavirus Risk Assessment At 'Very High' For Regional, Global Levels

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 03:00 AM

WHO Coronavirus Risk Assessment at 'Very High' for Regional, Global Levels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) now puts the coronavirus risk assessment at "very high" for both regional and global levels.

According to a Saturday WHO situation report, the risk assessment remains "very high" for China and is also "very high" for regional level and global level.

On Friday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters that the organization was increasing its assessment of the risk of spread and the risk of impact of COVID-19 to very high at a global level.

There are currently over 50 countries where coronavirus cases have been confirmed. Over 6,000 cases have been registered outside of China, according to the WHO situation report.

Related Topics

World China Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Department of Health - Abu Dhabi slams rumoured co ..

1 hour ago

UAE Tour&#039;s coronavirus cases didn&#039;t mix ..

3 hours ago

OIC welcomes US-Taliban agreement

3 hours ago

Pakistan's leading role facilitates US-Taliban pea ..

3 hours ago

Putin Discusses Idlib Crisis in Phone Call With Ma ..

3 hours ago

Qatar Sets Up Communication Channels Between US, T ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.