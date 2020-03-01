WHO Coronavirus Risk Assessment at 'Very High' for Regional, Global Levels

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) now puts the coronavirus risk assessment at "very high" for both regional and global levels.

According to a Saturday WHO situation report, the risk assessment remains "very high" for China and is also "very high" for regional level and global level.

On Friday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters that the organization was increasing its assessment of the risk of spread and the risk of impact of COVID-19 to very high at a global level.

There are currently over 50 countries where coronavirus cases have been confirmed. Over 6,000 cases have been registered outside of China, according to the WHO situation report.