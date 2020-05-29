WHO, Costa Rica Launch COVID-19 Technology Access Pool

The World Health Organization (WHO) and Costa Rica have launched the COVID-19 Technology Access Pool, which is aimed at sharing vaccines, tests, treatments and other health technologies to overcome COVID-19, the UN health agency said in a press release on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) and Costa Rica have launched the COVID-19 Technology Access Pool, which is aimed at sharing vaccines, tests, treatments and other health technologies to overcome COVID-19, the UN health agency said in a press release on Friday.

The initiative was announced by WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Costa Rica's President Carlos Alvarado during a virtual press conference on May 15.

According to the press release, 30 countries and many international organizations have since backed the initiative.

"The COVID-19 Technology Access Pool will ensure the latest and best science benefits all of humanity. Vaccines, tests, diagnostics, treatments and other key tools in the coronavirus response must be made universally available as global public goods," Alvarado said as quoted in the press release.

Tedros, in turn, reiterated the importance of international solidarity and collaboration for combating COVID-19.

"Based on strong science and open collaboration, this information-sharing platform will help provide equitable access to life-saving technologies around the world," the WHO chief said.

The health technology depository will be voluntary, while serving as sister initiative to the Access to COVID-19 Tools� Accelerator launched by WHO in late April.

The new initiative includes public disclosure of gene sequences and data regarding the virus; transparent release of all clinical trial results; encouragement of governments to include clauses on equitable distribution, affordability and the publication of trial data in agreements with pharmaceutical companies; licensing potential vaccine, treatment or other technology to the UN-backed Medicines Patent Pool; promotion of open innovation models and technology transfer, including through joining the Open Covid Pledge and the Technology Access Partnership.