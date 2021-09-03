(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, Sept 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Japan's vaccine tsar and a low-key moderate are among the possible replacements for Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who said Friday he will not run in his ruling party's leadership vote.

Only one Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) member has so far announced their candidacy for September 29 vote, with the winner obliged to call a general election by late October.