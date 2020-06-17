UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Decides To Stop Hydroxychloroquine Arm Of Solidarity Trial

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 10:20 PM

WHO Decides to Stop Hydroxychloroquine Arm of Solidarity Trial

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) WHO has decided to stop randomization of hydroxychloroquine drug, tested for potential COVID-19 treatment, Ana Maria Henao Restrepo, the head of WHO R&D unit, said Wednesday.

The effects of hydroxychloroquine have been studied by UK-based Cochrane organization, which reviews and summarizes available scientific and medical evidence, as well as the WHO Solidarity Trial and the UK RECOVERY Trial.

"Today, just five minutes ago, we finalized a call with all the investigators in the trial. On the basis of the evidence that is available to the investigators, to the secretariat ... the decision was made to stop the randomization with the Hydroxychloroquine trial," the researcher said.

The decision was based on a recent UK study and the information that became available during the Solidarity Trial, the researcher said.

"Based on this analysis and on the review of the published evidence, the Executive Group of the Solidarity/RECOVERY Trial has met in two occasions, and today we met with all the PIs [principal investigators]. After deliberation, they have concluded that the hydroxychloroquine arm will be stopped from the Solidarity Trial," she added.

Nevertheless, Restrepo cautioned against viewing the decision as a WHO policy recommendation on the use or the evaluation of hydroxychloroquine as prophylaxis in patients infected with the coronavirus disease.

The WHO conducts Solidarity Trial to help find efficient remedies against COVID-19. It includes over 3,500 patients recruited from 35 countries.

Related Topics

Cochrane United Kingdom All From Allied Rental Modarba Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank successfully prices $500 mill ..

22 minutes ago

Child Visitation Centers of ADJD provide specialis ..

22 minutes ago

ADDED regulates reopening of restaurants, cafeteri ..

2 hours ago

UAE Pro League committee holds meeting on current ..

2 hours ago

Champions League to resume on August 7

2 hours ago

Noura Al Kaabi chairs Extraordinary Virtual Confer ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.