WHO Decides to Stop Hydroxychloroquine Arm of Solidarity Trial

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) WHO has decided to stop randomization of hydroxychloroquine drug, tested for potential COVID-19 treatment, Ana Maria Henao Restrepo, the head of WHO R&D unit, said Wednesday.

The effects of hydroxychloroquine have been studied by UK-based Cochrane organization, which reviews and summarizes available scientific and medical evidence, as well as the WHO Solidarity Trial and the UK RECOVERY Trial.

"Today, just five minutes ago, we finalized a call with all the investigators in the trial. On the basis of the evidence that is available to the investigators, to the secretariat ... the decision was made to stop the randomization with the Hydroxychloroquine trial," the researcher said.

The decision was based on a recent UK study and the information that became available during the Solidarity Trial, the researcher said.

"Based on this analysis and on the review of the published evidence, the Executive Group of the Solidarity/RECOVERY Trial has met in two occasions, and today we met with all the PIs [principal investigators]. After deliberation, they have concluded that the hydroxychloroquine arm will be stopped from the Solidarity Trial," she added.

Nevertheless, Restrepo cautioned against viewing the decision as a WHO policy recommendation on the use or the evaluation of hydroxychloroquine as prophylaxis in patients infected with the coronavirus disease.

The WHO conducts Solidarity Trial to help find efficient remedies against COVID-19. It includes over 3,500 patients recruited from 35 countries.