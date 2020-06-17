WHO Decides to Stop Randomization With Hydroxychloroquine - WHO Official

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) WHO has decided to stop randomization of hydroxychloroquine drug, tested for potential COVID-19 treatment, Ana Maria Henao Restrepo, the head of WHO R&D unit, said Wednesday.

"Today, just five minutes ago, we finalized a call with all the investigators in the trial.

On the basis of the evidence that is available to the investigators, to the secretariat ... the decision was made to stop the randomization with the Hydroxychloroquine trial," the researcher said.

The decision was based on a recent UK study and the information that became available during the Solidarity Trial, the researcher said.