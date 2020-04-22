UrduPoint.com
WHO Declared COVID-19 Global Emergency At Right Time, With Few Cases Outside China- Tedros

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 11:55 PM

WHO Declared COVID-19 Global Emergency at Right Time, With Few Cases Outside China- Tedros

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the highest level of the health emergency when there were less than 100 coronavirus cases outside of China, the director general of the organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the highest level of the health emergency when there were less than 100 coronavirus cases outside of China, the director general of the organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said Wednesday.

"The highest emergency , as far as international health regulation is concerned, was declared on January 30, and during that time, as Maria said, there were less than 100 cases, and to be specific, 82 confirmed cases, [outside China]," Tedros told reporters, when asked if the WHO thought they declared the pandemic too late.

The WHO chief argued that the declaration of the global emergency was the most important announcement from the organization, and it was done "at the right time," when the world had enough time to respond.

