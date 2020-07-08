UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Declares Sri Lanka, Maldives Measles-free

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 07:15 PM

WHO declares Sri Lanka, Maldives measles-free

Measles and rubella have been eradicated from Sri Lanka and the Maldives after decades of immunisation programmes, the World Health Organization said Wednesday

Colombo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Measles and rubella have been eradicated from Sri Lanka and the Maldives after decades of immunisation programmes, the World Health Organization said Wednesday.

"Coming at a time when the entire world is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic, this success is encouraging and demonstrates the importance of joint efforts," WHO regional director Khetrapal Singh said in a statement.

The Maldives recorded its last endemic case of measles in 2009 and rubella in October 2015, the global health body said.

Sri Lanka's last endemic cases of measles and rubella were reported in May 2016 and March 2017 respectively, it added.

There has been no evidence of endemic transmission of the two viruses for over three years "in the presence of a well performing surveillance system," the WHO said.

Bhutan, North Korea and East Timor were also declared to be measles-free.

The declarations came amid measles outbreaks in developed countries, including the United States.

An anti-vaxxer movement in the US and elsewhere has surged with the social media-fuelled rise of conspiracy theories.

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted healthcare systems in South Asia and Southeast Asia, the WHO added, including immunisation and surveillance programmes.

It said it was committed to supporting member countries and partners "fully revive" such activities.

Related Topics

World Sri Lanka United States North Korea Maldives East Timor March May October 2017 2016 2015 From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Folk singer Ata Ullah Esa Khelvi rejects rumors of ..

5 minutes ago

RAK Courts Department remotely adjudicates 547 law ..

6 minutes ago

Picture showing end of earth in Australia goes vir ..

16 minutes ago

Muslim Council of Elders, Church of England agree ..

51 minutes ago

UAE President issues Federal Decree to establish & ..

51 minutes ago

Ladakh standoff exposes spinelessness of Indian ar ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.