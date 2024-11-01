Open Menu

WHO 'deeply Concerned' About 'rising Attacks' On Lebanon Healthcare

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) The World Health Organization said Friday it was deeply concerned about Israeli attacks hitting healthcare workers and facilities in Lebanon, in its war against Hezbollah.

"We're deeply concerned about the rising attacks on health workers and facilities in Lebanon. The numbers are really quite shocking. There have been 102 deaths, 83 injured" in such attacks, WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told a media briefing in Geneva.

The WHO records attacks on healthcare but does not attribute blame.

"Overall we've had 55 attacks verified, but the Ministry of Health is reporting that there are much higher numbers, as many workers are being killed and injured while off duty -- and this matters because health systems are already overstretched," said Harris.

"Health workers are already overworked and displaced. So we are continuing to lose health workers at the very time when they are needed most.

"We are again and again and again emphasising that healthcare is not a target; health workers are not a target.

