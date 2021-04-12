WHO Delegation Plans To Inspect Production Of Sputnik V In May, June
GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) plans to send a delegation to inspect the production of Sputnik V, a Russian COVID-19 vaccine, in May and June, according to the WHO's document.
"Additional data .
.. Required. Inspections in May and June 2021," the WHO's document read.
According to the document, a date of a safety assessment of Sputnik V by WHO experts will be determined "after all data is submitted and inspections completed".