WHO Delegation Plans To Inspect Production Of Sputnik V In May, June

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 08:16 PM

WHO Delegation Plans to Inspect Production of Sputnik V in May, June

The World Health Organization (WHO) plans to send a delegation to inspect the production of Sputnik V, a Russian COVID-19 vaccine, in May and June, according to the WHO's document

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) The World Health Organization (WHO) plans to send a delegation to inspect the production of Sputnik V, a Russian COVID-19 vaccine, in May and June, according to the WHO's document.

"Additional data .

.. Required. Inspections in May and June 2021," the WHO's document read.

According to the document, a date of a safety assessment of Sputnik V by WHO experts will be determined "after all data is submitted and inspections completed".

