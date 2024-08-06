Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2024 | 07:26 PM

RAFAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) A delegation from the World Health Organisation (WHO) recently visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE) field hospital in Rafah and was briefed on its ongoing efforts to bolster the healthcare sector in Gaza as part of ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight 3’.

According to WAM on Tuesday, the delegation praised the UAE for its significant humanitarian contributions, particularly its continued provision of medical care and assistance to the injured in the Gaza Strip and the dedication of Emirates medical staff to alleviating Palestinians' suffering.

During the visit, the hospital staff showcased the advanced medical equipment and resources deployed by the UAE to assist the Palestinians. They also discussed the revival of the prosthetic limbs projects, continued support for the health sector, and strategies for sustaining the UAE's aid post-ceasefire.

The visit included a tour of the hospital's facilities, where both parties emphasised the importance of continued coordinated efforts in evacuating and treating the injured. The discussions also focused on ensuring a continuous supply of medical aid between the hospital and WHO to address healthcare shortages.

They also discussed developing strategies to support Gaza's healthcare system, particularly assisting pediatric cancer patients by providing essential medical supplies.

WHO continues to play a crucial role in supporting the region, and the UAE field hospital has already provided emergency aid, including approximately one tonne of medical supplies, wheelchairs, and crutches, to address the severe shortages facing the healthcare sector.

