WHO Delivered 30 Tons of Medical Supplies to Northeast Syria by Land - Lowcock

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has delivered the first in two years overland medical supplies assistance to the northeast Syria, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Mark Lowcock said on Tuesday.

"I am pleased to report that on 10 May the World Health Organization was able to deliver a 30-ton consignment of medical supplies to Qamishli by road," Lowcock said. "This is the first overland delivery of WHO supplies to the north-east in two years."

Lowcock revealed that a second consignment of 23 tons is expected to be delivered in the coming days.

"WHO is committed to respond to the humanitarian needs of all Syrians in the northeast by the most direct routes - especially to reach the most vulnerable," he stressed.

"While this overland delivery is a very welcome step, let me be clear that much more needs to be done to bridge the gap in medical assistance for the north-east."

Lowcock noted that currently, medical supplies delivered cross-line to the country's northeast are reaching 31 percent of facilities that previously depended on Al Yaroubiya border crossing for these supplies.

Syria has been torn apart by conflict between government forces, armed opposition groups, and terrorist organizations since 2011.