WHO Delivering COVID-19 Protective Supplies to 57 Nations, Plans to Ship to 28 More- Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has so far delivered personal protective equipment to 57 countries affected by the coronavirus disease outbreak, officially called COVID-19, and plans to ship supplies to a further 28 nations, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during the organization's daily press briefing on Monday.

"We have shipped supplies of personal protective equipment to 57 countries. We're preparing to ship to a further 28, and we have shipped lab supplies to 120 countries," the head of the WHO remarked.

WHO officials cited the increasing difficulty in acquiring protective equipment amid the COVID-19 outbreak. On Wednesday, Germany's Interior Ministry announced a ban on the export of protective equipment, and the number of confirmed cases in the European country has since risen to over 1,000.

Executive Director of WHO's Health Emergencies Program Michael Ryan called on countries to show solidarity and stop the hoarding of protective equipment, in order to distribute vital supplies based on need.

"We've said consistently that hoarding, gauging, price manipulation and the requisition of material that doesn't allow that protective material to reach those who most need it is something we need to avoid," Ryan said during the briefing.

At the start of the media briefing, Tedros confirmed that there was a significant risk of COVID-19 becoming a global pandemic.

In China, where the disease originated and where over 80,900 cases of the disease have been confirmed, more than 70 percent of individuals who contracted COVID-19 have recovered, according to WHO.