WHO Delivers Medical Aid To Injured Civilians In Nagorno-Karabakh Clashes - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 10:40 PM

WHO Delivers Medical Aid to Injured Civilians in Nagorno-Karabakh Clashes - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) has sent medical supplies to Armenia and Azerbaijan to treat people injured in the ongoing Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"In response to the continued escalation of conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, the WHO today said it is delivering shipments of medical supplies consisting of trauma surgical kits to Armenia and Azerbaijan," Dujarric said.

The emergency supplies arrived in Yerevan on October 23 and those destined for Baku are currently in transit, Dujarric said.

The spokesperson explained the WHO shipments include medicine and provisions necessary to ensure post-traumatic care for hundreds of injured civilians in the region.

In addition, Dujarric further reiterated the United Nations call for an immediate end to hostilities in the conflict zone.

Heavy fighting in the Nagorno-Karabakh region started on September 27. Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of initiating the hostilities. The international community has strongly condemned the escalation and called on the parties to settle the differences peacefully.

On Thursday, the US-brokered humanitarian ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, the third since the outbreak of hostilities last month, entered into force at 8:00 a.m. local time.

