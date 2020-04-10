UrduPoint.com
WHO Denies Ignoring Taiwan Early Virus Warning

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 10:30 PM

WHO denies ignoring Taiwan early virus warning

The World Health Organization on Friday denied having brushed off a Taiwanese warning on human-to-human transmission of the new coronavirus soon after the outbreak in China late last year

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The World Health Organization on Friday denied having brushed off a Taiwanese warning on human-to-human transmission of the new coronavirus soon after the outbreak in China late last year.

The United States said Thursday it was "deeply disturbed that Taiwan's information was withheld from the global health community, as reflected in the WHO's January 14, 2020 statement that there was no indication of human-to-human transmission".

The UN body said it received an email on December 31 from Taiwanese authorities which mentioned "press reports of cases of atypical pneumonia in Wuhan and that Wuhan authorities believed "it was not SARS", or Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome which killed 774 people in 2002 and 2003.

