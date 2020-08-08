UrduPoint.com
WHO Deploys 2 Additional Staff Members To Beirut Following Blast, Assesses Further Needs

Sat 08th August 2020

The World Health Organization (WHO) sent two additional staff members to the Lebanese capital following Tuesday's deadly powerful explosion, Dr Elyssar Rady, WHO's national technical officer for Lebanon, has told Sputnik, adding that the global health body was assessing further needs of Beirut

"Two additional staff are already deployed a senior risk communication officer and an EMT coordinator, the note is made that Lebanon has a large pool of medical and public health experts that can be outsourced.

Needs will be assessed and responded to as the situation unfolds," Rady said.

The WHO official also said that, as of Friday, the Beirut port blast's death toll was at 157, while 6,014 people received various injuries 900 people were admitted to hospitals, and 119 more were being treated in the ICU departments.

Beirut has been declared a disaster site following the port explosion, with a state of emergency being imposed for two weeks. Many countries and international organizations have offered assistance to Lebanon in the wake of the tragedy.

