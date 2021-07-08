WHO Designates COVID-19 Variant First Identified in Russia as Alert for Further Monitoring

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The World Health Organization has been tracking the AT.1 variant of the coronavirus, which was found in Russia in January, according to data on the UN agency's website.

The Russian variant was labeled an "Alert for Further Monitoring" on June 9.

The designation means it has genetic changes that are suspected to affect virus properties with some indication that the mutation may pose a future risk.

The list of twelve alert-level variants will be reassessed if evidence emerges that their changes affect how easily they spread, the severity of the disease, or the effectiveness of therapeutics and vaccines.

Russia reported 24,818 new cases on Thursday, more than twice the number seen a month ago. Over 6,000 cases were recorded in Moscow. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on June 17 that the city is facing more "aggressive" strains.