WHO Director For Europe Says If Mask Wearing Grows To 95% Lockdowns Will Not Be Needed

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) If the protective mask wearing reaches 95 percent, this will be sufficient for avoiding coronavirus-related lockdowns, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge said on Thursday, noting that it now only stands at 60 percent.

"If we all do our share, lockdowns are avoidable. I stand by my position that lockdowns are the last resort measure. Mask use is by no means a panacea and needs to be done in combination with other measures. However, if mask use reached 95 percent lockdowns would not be needed. But at the current 60 percent or lower mask use it is hard to avoid lockdowns," Kluge told a virtual press briefing

School closures are not considered to be an effective measure for control over coronavirus spreading, the WHO official added.

"Children and adolescents are not considered the Primary drivers of transmission, and as such school closures are not considered to be an effective measure for the control of COVID-19. To those countries considering this course of action I would request that you consider the adverse effects in terms of educational outcomes, mental and social well-being of [children],"Kluge said.

