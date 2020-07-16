WHO Director General Hails Spain for Handling of COVID-19 Pandemic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), on Thursday praised the Spanish authorities for handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in the day, the top WHO official joined Spanish King King Felipe VI to mourn those who have died of the disease.

"Spain has shown that with political leadership and action, backed by community support, that COVID-19 can be controlled, no matter at what stage virus transmission is at in a country. From being greatly challenged, Spain has reversed the trajectory of the outbreak," the official said, as quoted in a WHO statement.

The organization noted that Spain used to be one of the hardest-hit countries in the current pandemic, with the daily increase of new cases approaching 10,000 at one point, and still managed to turn it around by implementing measures like surveillance, testing, contact tracing, treatment and isolation.

Ghebreyesus has also praised the resolve of the Spanish public, who followed the country's lockdown restrictions, physical distancing rules and other measures to halt the spread of the disease.

Spain has confirmed a total of 258,855 cases, with a death toll of 28,416.