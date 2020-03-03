(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus commended on Monday Washington's recent offer to support Iran amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, adding that the cooperation on virus fighting could be used as a "bridge for peace."

"I would like to commend actually the statement from the United States in support of Iran. I think we have a common enemy now and using health and especially fighting this virus as a bridge for peace is very very important," Ghebreyesus told a press briefing.

He also thanked the United Arab Emirates for its support to the WHO mission in Iran, praising this as "another encouraging example of solidarity" that the WHO had been calling for.

"This virus, this enemy is unknown there are some things known now, but many unknowns it's a common enemy, and we have to stand together in unison to fight it, and these early signs are very encouraging. As humanity we should stand together," Ghebreyesus added.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the United States was ready to help Iran tackle COVID-19, if asked to.