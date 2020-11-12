WHO Director-General Says $28.5Bln Urgently Needed to Finance COVID-19 Tools Accelerator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) A total of $28.5 billion is urgently needed to finance the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator in order to ensure equitable and worldwide access to vaccines and other equipment to combat the pandemic, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday.

"We have two urgent requests for the international community: first, the aid accelerator will be no more than a noble gesture unless it is fully funded. The current financing gap for the aid accelerator is $28.5 billion, and $4.5 [billion] is needed urgently to maintain momentum," Tedros said addressing the opening ceremony of the Paris peace forum.

The second request, according to the WHO head, is to ensure fair allocation of vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics as public goods, not private commodities.

"To achieve that we must commit to the following five principles of the aid accelerator charter: share data and knowledge ensure health system capacity, fair and transparent pricing, leveraging publicly funded research and global coordinator for equitable allocation," Tedros added.

The ACT-Accelerator was launched by the WHO, European Commission, France and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation back in late April to speed up production and equitable distribution of equipment and materials necessary to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.