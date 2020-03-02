UrduPoint.com
WHO Director-General Says COVID-19 Epidemic In South Korea Can Be Contained

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 11:03 PM

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a press conference on Monday that even though the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in South Korea amounted to more than half of all cases registered outside mainland China, it was still possible to contain the deadly virus

"The Republic of Korea has now reported more than 4,200 and 22 deaths, meaning it has more than half of all cases outside China. However, the cases in the Republic of Korea appear to be coming mostly from suspected cases from the five known clusters rather than the community.

That's important because it indicates that surveillance measures are working and Korea's epidemic can still be contained," Ghebreyesus said, adding that the situation in South Korea also showed how unique this virus was.

The WHO director-general also said that for all other countries, including China and Italy, the strategy of containment was crucial.

On a global scale, to date, the coronavirus disease has infected over 89,000 people, with more than 3,000 people dead and over 45,000 recovered. It has already spread to more than 50 countries across the world.

