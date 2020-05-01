UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WHO Director-General Says Declaration Of Health Emergency On January 30 Was Timely

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 10:39 PM

WHO Director-General Says Declaration of Health Emergency on January 30 Was Timely

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday that the declaration by the organization of the global health emergency over the coronavirus outbreak on January 30 was timely

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday that the declaration by the organization of the global health emergency over the coronavirus outbreak on January 30 was timely.

The WHO declared the highest level of health emergency when there were less than 100 coronavirus cases outside China, which was the hardest-hit country at that time. During a media briefing on the COVID-19 situation, the WHO director-general was asked whether the organization regretted that it did not declare a global health emergency during the Emergency Committee meetings on January 21 and 23 and whether the decision would be different if the committee had to make it again.

"And I repeat that January 30 was a timely declaration of the highest level of global emergency based on the International Health Regulations, which is WHO's mandate," Tedros said.

On March 11, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

To date, more than 3,200,000 coronavirus cases and over 230,000 related deaths have been recorded globally, according to the statistics collected by Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World China January March Media Coronavirus

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Outbreak Puts Europe's Tourism Industry o ..

29 seconds ago

Russian Prime Minister Diagnosed With COVID-19 Rem ..

32 seconds ago

US Lawmakers Call on Amazon's Bezos to Testify Ove ..

33 seconds ago

Yemen's Southern Separatists Say Still Back Hadi G ..

35 seconds ago

WHO Head Says Will Reconvene Emergency Committee i ..

24 minutes ago

Malaysia Conducts Mass Testing of Illegal Migrants ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.