WHO Director-General Says Staff Member Died In Militant Attack On Hotel In Somalia

Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2023 | 02:30 PM

WHO Director-General Says Staff Member Died in Militant Attack on Hotel in Somalia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2023) Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Sunday that an employee of the organization had died as result of a militant attack on a hotel in Somalia.

On Friday, militants of the Al-Shabaab terrorist group attacked the hotel Pearl Beach in Mogadishu, a favorite hotel of local politicians and officials. The next day, the Somali National Television (SNTV) reported that at least nine people died and another 10 were injured as a result of the attack.

"I'm heartbroken that we have lost a @WHO staff member in the recent attack in #Mogadishu, #Somalia.

My heartfelt condolences to their families and to everyone who lost a loved one," Ghebreyesus tweeted.

He also noted the WHO condemns any attacks on civilians and humanitarian workers.

During the counterterrorist operation, Somali security forces killed all seven militants and freed 84 people, according to the SNTV.

Al-Shabaab is a Somalia-based jihadist militant group linked to al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia). It wages armed resistance against the Somali government and obstructs UN humanitarian missions in the country.

