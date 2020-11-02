WHO Director General Self Isolating After Coming Into Contact With COVID19 Infected Person

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says he is self isolating as he has come into contact with a person infected with the coronavirus.

"I have been identified as a contact of someone who has tested positive forCOVID19.

I am well and without symptoms but will self-quarantine over the coming days, in line with WHO protocols, and work from home," Ghebreyesus said on Twitter.

He stressed that it is important to comply with health guidelines amid the pandemic, in order to decrease transmission and take the burden off healthcare systems.

"My WHO colleagues and I will continue to engage with partners in solidarity to save lives and protect the vulnerable," Ghebreyesus said.