MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), on Thursday commented on US State Secretary Mike Pompeo's recent criticism of his organization, calling it untrue and unacceptable.

On Tuesday, Pompeo was reported to have accused the WHO of being on Beijing's payroll and shouldering responsibility for every UK citizen who had died from COVID-19, while speaking at a private meeting in the United Kingdom.

"The comments are untrue and unacceptable and without any foundation for that matter.

Our sole focus and the focus of the entire organization is on saving lives. If there is one thing that really matters to us and which should matter to the entire international community, it's saving lives, and WHO will not be distracted by these comments, and we don't want the international community also to be distracted," Tedros said during a briefing.

"One of the greatest threats we face continues to be the politicization of the pandemic. COVID-19 does not respect borders, ideologies or political parties," Tedros added.