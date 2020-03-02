WHO Director-General Urges All COVID19-Affected Countries to Deploy Containment Strategy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that all countries that were hit by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) irrespective of the number of cases registered must turn to the containment strategy.

"Moving from containment to mitigation without testing the containment itself in all those countries, I don't think, is a wise decision. Even with more cases than one thousand having a comprehensive approach is much better than having this strategy, which moves into mitigation, which to us - and this is, I hope, clear - surrendering, I don't think [this] is right. So we have to give it our best using containment strategy irrespective of the number of cases.

But this doesn't mean that we will not monitor the situation on a regular basis," Ghebreyesus said.

Earlier during the press conference, the WHO director-general noted that even in South Korea, where there were over 4,200 COVID-19 cases confirmed, it was still possible to contain the coronavirus.

Ghebreyesus also said that for all other countries, including heavily hit China and Italy, the strategy of containment was crucial.

On a global scale, to date, the coronavirus disease has infected over 89,000 people, with more than 3,000 people dead and over 45,000 recovered. It has already spread to more than 50 countries across the world.