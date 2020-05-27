UrduPoint.com
WHO Does Not Advise Hydroxychloroquine For COVID Treatment Outside Randomized Trials

Wed 27th May 2020 | 09:39 PM

The World Health Organization (WHO) does not advise the use of hydroxychloroquine for the coornavirus treatment outside randomized trials and without proper clinical supervision, Executive Director of the WHO's Health Emergencies Programme Michael Ryan said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) does not advise the use of hydroxychloroquine for the coornavirus treatment outside randomized trials and without proper clinical supervision, Executive Director of the WHO's Health Emergencies Programme Michael Ryan said Wednesday.

Earlier this week, WHO said it was suspending a Solidarity trial of the hydroxychloroquine citing some safety concerns for its use in the COVID-19 treatment.

"We do not advise the use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19 outside randomized control trials or under appropriate close clinical supervision subject to whatever national regulatory authorities have decided," Ryan told a press conference.

"Important, again, to reiterate that these drugs are extremely useful drugs in the treatment and life-saving drugs in the treatment of other diseases, particularly, lupus and malaria," Ryan said, adding that it was extremely important for people on those drugs under the clinical supervision to continue taking them.

